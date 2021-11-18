Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Triton International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTN opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

