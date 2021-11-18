Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 284,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,840,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Specifically, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

