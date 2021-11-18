alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €20.05 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €20.05 ($23.59) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.76 ($20.90).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €19.37 ($22.79) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

