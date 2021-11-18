Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,151.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $2,960.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,839.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,644.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

