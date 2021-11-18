Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $23,078,021.28 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,981.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,850.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,684.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.