Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $172.73

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.73, but opened at $180.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $183.52, with a volume of 9,721 shares changing hands.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

