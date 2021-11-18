Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $188.23

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.23, but opened at $197.69. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $195.99, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
