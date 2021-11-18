Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $188.23

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.23, but opened at $197.69. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $195.99, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

