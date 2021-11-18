All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $620,734.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. All Sports has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $620,734.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

