Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.36.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

