Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 13,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

BABA opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

