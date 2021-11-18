Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.57.

AQN stock opened at C$17.79 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

