Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded Alfen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALFNF stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. Alfen has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

