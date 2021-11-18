Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.69 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

