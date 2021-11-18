Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after acquiring an additional 538,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $207.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

