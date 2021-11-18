Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $257.81 million and $48.58 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00256461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00149555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00099042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000141 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

