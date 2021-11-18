Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.