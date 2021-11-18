Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Get Akumin alerts:

AKU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,268. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.