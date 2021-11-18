Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 14th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

EADSY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 1,380,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

