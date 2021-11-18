AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a growth of 281.5% from the October 14th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

