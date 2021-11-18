AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) vs. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Head to Head Analysis

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AiHuiShou International and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A JD.com 4.23% 4.95% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AiHuiShou International and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81

AiHuiShou International presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.19%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $100.47, suggesting a potential upside of 20.83%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than JD.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AiHuiShou International and JD.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.11 -$68.19 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.97 $7.57 billion $3.44 24.17

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

JD.com beats AiHuiShou International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

