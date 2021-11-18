AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGFAF stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
About AgraFlora Organics International
