Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $268.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. 111,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

