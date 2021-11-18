Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.25

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $7.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

