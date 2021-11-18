AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 695,260 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AF Acquisition by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,948,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.76 on Thursday. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.