Aeternity Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $57.17 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 392,500,717 coins and its circulating supply is 346,679,774 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

