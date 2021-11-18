Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

