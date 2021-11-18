Aegis Cuts Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $2.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price target cut by Aegis from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Avinger stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avinger by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

