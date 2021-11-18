Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

