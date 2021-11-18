AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $84.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.