AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

AECOM stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

