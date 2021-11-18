Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.37.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.