Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 6.2% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $365,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $667.40. 27,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.69 and a 200-day moving average of $595.66. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $317.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

