Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACET. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

