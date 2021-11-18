Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.
Henry Schein Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.