Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

