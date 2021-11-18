AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post sales of $29.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the highest is $29.28 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.28 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $238.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.