Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of AYI opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.91. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

