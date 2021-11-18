Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $86.00. Benchmark currently has a hold rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 258809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.