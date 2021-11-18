Activest Wealth Management Purchases 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.71 on Thursday, hitting $681.98. 40,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.