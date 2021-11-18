Activest Wealth Management Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. 475,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,096,682. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

