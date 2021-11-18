Activest Wealth Management Has $458,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,368. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $292.20 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

