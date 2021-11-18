Activest Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 46,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

