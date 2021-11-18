Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

