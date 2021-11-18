ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $94.54. Approximately 3,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

