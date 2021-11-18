Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,887,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.