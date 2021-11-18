Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

