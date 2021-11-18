Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading 14.3% Higher

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 160,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 118,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The firm has a market cap of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

