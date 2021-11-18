ACENT Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $6.39 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00217487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

