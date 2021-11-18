Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Accolade worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

