Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Cypress Capital Group’s 8th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 61,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 16.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,674. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $238.69 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

