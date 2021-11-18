Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 202.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

